OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

US agency decides against flooding Grand Canyon amid drought

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation decided not to send water rushing through the Grand Canyon this month to rebuild beaches for campers and sandbars for fish because of persistent drought, officials said. (National Parks Service/Public domain)

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation decided not to send water rushing through the Grand Canyon this month to rebuild beaches for campers and sandbars for fish because of persistent drought, officials said. (National Parks Service/Public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 2, 2021 5:28 p.m.

LAS VEGAS - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation decided not to send water rushing through the Grand Canyon this month to rebuild beaches for campers and sandbars for fish because of persistent drought, officials said.

An abundance of sand in the Colorado River system gives the agency an opportunity to flood the waterway to spread the sediment throughout the canyon. Despite favorable conditions after a remarkable monsoon, the November flood is a no-go.

Officials determined opening the bypass tubes at the Glen Canyon Dam would have reduced the elevation of Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border by about 2 feet – contrary to actions taken over the summer to boost the lake by releasing water upstream and ensure the dam can generate power.

Any more time spent below 3,525 feet above sea level is considered risky, Lee Traynham, a program manager for the Bureau of Reclamation, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The agency also cited the potential effects of releasing warmer water, the risk of non-native fish moving below the dam and projected losses in hydropower. The Western Area Power Administration already has been struggling to keep up with demand.

Controlled floods have been called off before. In 2015, the Bureau of Reclamation decided against one because it was trying to stop the spread of invasive fish.

Jack Schmidt, director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, suspects politics is at play – not science – this time around.

“This is the first time that a flood has been canceled because of politics and revenue and economics, and it's a dangerous precedent,” he told the Review-Journal. “This is exactly what was not supposed to happen.”

Tribes, including the Hopi and Hualapai, said they weren't consulted on the Bureau of Reclamation's decision, the Arizona Republic reported. The agency said it notified tribes in late September of a possible fall flood but didn't receive any responses requesting consultation.

Controlled floods are supposed to mimic the natural flow of the river before it was dammed to create Lake Powell in the 1960s. The floods have worked as intended, but the results are short-lived.

The most recent controlled flood occurred in the fall of 2018.

The altered flows don’t change the amount of water the Bureau of Reclamation must deliver downstream through Lake Mead to Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico. The lower levels are offset by higher peak flows for hydropower at other times, the agency has said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State