World Champion: Kingman cowgirl wins barrel race at Indian National Finals Rodeo

When Taliyah Bowman Crook won a world title at the 2021 Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR), it gave proof to her hard work and made her an inspiration for Kingman youth. For the 15-year-old world champion junior barrel racer, barrel racing is not just a hobby, but a family passion.

The sophomore at Lee Williams High School won belt buckles and a saddle for her world title win at the rodeo in Las Vegas Oct. 19-23.

Each day, Bowman Crook trains on her horse, JDM Cinderella, and describes her win as the “best feeling ever.” She was the 10th rider to compete, so watching everyone before her was nerve-wracking.

“I had to wait for everyone, and I was literally the fastest time, but the whole time I was just thanking God,” Bowman Crook said with a laugh.

Immediately after her win, her trainer, Dolli Lautaret, called Taliyah on the phone “screaming” with excitement. Without Lautaret, Bowman Crook said she wouldn't be the rider she is today. She also said she prayed throughout the rodeo for clean runs and a win.

“I prayed the first day that I would get a clean run; I got a clean run,” Bowman Crook said. “And the second day I prayed that we would win, and we won. The third day I prayed that we’d win the world and we won the world.”

Bowman Crook said she doesn’t usually pray to win; she usually prays to God to help her do her best. She said God answered her prayers and can’t stop thanking him.

Cydnie Crook, Taliyah’s mother, said she is thrilled with her daughter's placement and the positive impact she has made in the community. However, she doesn't feel like the impact of the title has hit her yet because her daughter is always preparing for the next event. However, she sees her daughter as a positive figure in the community.

“The calling would be as far as God’s plan for her is to maybe be an inspiration,” Cydnie Crook said.

Bowman Crook started competing five years ago and made riding a top priority. Prior to competing, she grew up riding horses at her grandpa’s house. She recalls riding and racing horses with her cousins. It sparked a love for riding that would lead her to competitive barrel racing.

“I’d always go over there and just ride, just for fun. I really like it, and I love going fast,” Bowman Crook said.

The most challenging part of barrel racing is teaching the horse to take “cues” to follow the rider's command. Bowman Crook said it takes a lot of training and bonding with the horse, which is something she continues to work on.

The bond between Crook and her horse is still developing since they haven’t been riding together for long. Cydnie Crook said she believes the duo performs well under pressure. Bowman Crook said she qualified for the 2021 INFR a week before the rodeo took place and became a world champion shortly after.

“She does really well under pressure,” Cydnie Crook said. “I think maybe that might be where she performs best.”

Bowman Crook was also a state and regional champion in gymnastics, but decided to focus her attention on riding.

“Once I got older, I kind of realized I wanted to do riding more, so I put more of my time into riding,” she explained.

Along with training everyday, Bowman Crook tries to find a competition to attend each weekend.

She also juggles barrel racing with volleyball and basketball. Cydnie Crook said her daughter is learning crucial time management skills, which is important since Taliyah has to keep her grades up to participate in sports and other activities. However, she said it’s also important for Taliyah to make time for friends,

“It’s all about making memories,” Cydnie Crook said. “It should be fun and not stressful.”

Bowman Crook continues to do well in school, participate in school sports and work toward qualifying for next year’s INFR. She is someone who takes life one day at a time.

“We’ll just see where it gets me,” she said.