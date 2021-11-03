OFFERS
Chloride All Town Yard Sale set for Saturday, Nov. 13

Originally Published: November 3, 2021 11:56 a.m.

CHLORIDE – The Chloride Chamber of Commerce will host the town’s semi-annual All Town Yard Sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

“Vendors are welcome to participate in this popular day of selling,” the chamber wrote in a news release.

Vendor spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about vendor spots call 928-565-4888.

“Join the residents of Chloride who will be filling their yards with antiques, collectibles and other unique goodies,” the chamber wrote.

