Chloride All Town Yard Sale set for Saturday, Nov. 13

CHLORIDE – The Chloride Chamber of Commerce will host the town’s semi-annual All Town Yard Sale starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

“Vendors are welcome to participate in this popular day of selling,” the chamber wrote in a news release.

Vendor spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about vendor spots call 928-565-4888.

“Join the residents of Chloride who will be filling their yards with antiques, collectibles and other unique goodies,” the chamber wrote.