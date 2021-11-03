Kingman Academy wins play-in game to advance to state volleyball tournament

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School girls volleyball team advanced into the 16-team state Class 2A tournament with a 3-0 win over visiting Madison Highland on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Academy, which improved to 12-5 for the season under head coach Annette McCord, won by set scores of 25-14, 25-12, 25-22 in front of a friendly crowd. Madison Highland, which came into the game ranked No. 21 in the state in Class 2A, finished with a 9-4 mark.

Seniors played big roles in the win for Kingman Academy, which carried a No. 12 ranking into the play-in round of the state tournament, earning the home berth.

The Lady Tigers were led by senior Abbie Bean, who logged 10 kills and nine digs while returning 11 serves. Senior Kirsta Thomson added eight kills and two service aces, while senior Ashlee Steele had four service aces, tops for the Academy.

Junior Dylan Brisco led the team in digs with 11, while senior Maliah Gardner added nine digs to go with six kills. Gardner topped Academy in assists with 16, while junior Anika Larsen pitched in with 10. Junior Kimber Privetts notched a game-high three blocks.

Academy will face No. 5 Pima High School at Pima in the first round of the state tournament at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. Pima is 13-4 on the season and has won five straight matches entering the playoffs.

Cactus 3, Lee Williams 0

GLENDALE – The Lee Williams High School girls volleyball team’s bid for a slot in the Class 4A state tournament was stymied by a talented Cactus squad on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The Lady Volunteers fell 3-0 (25-18. 25-15. 25-14) in a play-in game at Glendale.

Lee Williams, which entered the match ranked No. 21 in the state in Class 4A, finished the season with a 10-8 overall record under head coach Riley Blake.

Cactus, ranked 12th in the state, improved to 10-6. They’ll play No. 5 Seton Catholic Prep on Thursday, Nov. 4.