Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 03
Kingman Marine Corps League Birthday Ball slated for Saturday, Nov. 13

The 2021 Kingman Marine Birthday Ball will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., in Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 3, 2021 11:54 a.m.

KINGMAN – This year’s Kingman Marine Birthday Ball, set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, will honor those killed in the Kabul Airport attack Aug. 26, 2021.

The Kingman Marine Corps League wrote in a news release that this year’s event will take place at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St.

“The United States Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775. On Nov. 10, 2021, the U.S. Marines will celebrate 246 years of service to our nation,” the league wrote.

The Dean W. Reiter Detachment, Kingman Marine Corps League #887 will be one of the hundreds of Marine Corps units and Marine Corps leagues and associations around the world who will continue with the traditions of honoring the birthday of the Corps.

The tradition was started in 1921 when the commandant of the Marine Corps issued a birthday message to the Marines. Over time this message became a tradition in the Marine Corps and developed into today’s events.

“This year’s event will differ slightly from events of the past as there will be a special table set for the 11 Marines, FMF Navy Corpsman and U.S. Army soldier who died on Aug. 26, 2021, while protecting the gate at Kabul’s airport,” the league wrote. “The normal Cake Ceremony will be combined with a special presentation in honor of the Marines who died at the gate.”

All veterans and members of the public are invited to attend. Tickets cost $65 per person and include a buffet-style dinner with prime rib and chicken by chef Luigi Garibaldi.

Reservations must be made in advance. To make a reservation, contact the Kingman Marine Corps League at 928-897-0953 or commandant@mcl887.org.

