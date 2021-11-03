OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sheriff’s office receives funding for DUI enforcement tool

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received a state grant to purchase an Intoxilyzer 90000, which is used to measure the blood-alcohol content of suspected impaired drivers. (Courtesy photo)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received a state grant to purchase an Intoxilyzer 90000, which is used to measure the blood-alcohol content of suspected impaired drivers. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 3, 2021 11:58 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the purchase of a tool used to determine drivers’ blood alcohol contents.

MCSO wrote in a news release that the Intoxilyzer 9000 is estimated to cost $10,150. Currently utilized by MCSO is the Intoxilyzer 8000, instruments which will no longer be supported for repairs and upgrades by 2025, which means they must be replaced.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to strong, proactive DUI enforcement,” the agency wrote. “Our goal is to decrease the number of impaired driving-related incidents and ensure safer driving conditions for our citizens.”

According to the news release, the Intoxilyzer 9000 will be instrumental in processing DUI offenders.

Sheriff Doug Schuster expressed his gratitude to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the funding and “continued support of the safety of Mohave County and its citizens.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State