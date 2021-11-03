Sheriff’s office receives funding for DUI enforcement tool

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the purchase of a tool used to determine drivers’ blood alcohol contents.

MCSO wrote in a news release that the Intoxilyzer 9000 is estimated to cost $10,150. Currently utilized by MCSO is the Intoxilyzer 8000, instruments which will no longer be supported for repairs and upgrades by 2025, which means they must be replaced.

“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to strong, proactive DUI enforcement,” the agency wrote. “Our goal is to decrease the number of impaired driving-related incidents and ensure safer driving conditions for our citizens.”

According to the news release, the Intoxilyzer 9000 will be instrumental in processing DUI offenders.

Sheriff Doug Schuster expressed his gratitude to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the funding and “continued support of the safety of Mohave County and its citizens.”