COVID kills another 11 Mohave County denizens, 92 infected

KINGMAN – Another 11 Mohave County residents have died from COVID-19, and 92 more have been infected with the coronavirus.

The deaths, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 3 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, included three residents of the Kingman medical service area – one each ages 50-59, 60-69 and 90-plus.

Bullhead City’s service area absorbed the most new deaths with five, including a patient in the 20-29 age range. There were also three deaths ages 60-69, and one age 80-89. A trio of patients – one each ages 30-39, 60-69 and 70-79 – also died in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The report from the county, which covered the two-day span between noon on Monday, Nov. 1 and noon on Wednesday, also revealed that another 92 county residents have been infected with the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 23 were recorded in the Kingman service area, including six in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. There were three new cases ages 60-69, two ages 50-59 and one age 80-89.

The Bullhead City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 44, including 23 over age 50. There were also 24 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases in the county declined in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, while deaths have remained consistently high, a fact local health officials have attributed in part to the county’s low vaccination rate.

There were 368 new cases and 15 deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending on Wednesday. That’s down from 532 new cases and 13 deaths logged in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 27. There were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While a nationwide decline in COVID cases has been reported, Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.7% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 59.4% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 84,383 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 234 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 222, Lake Havasu City with 188, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 8,091 in Kingman, 8,039 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,350 in Bullhead City, 2,546 in Fort Mohave, 1,610 in Golden Valley, 1,166 in Mohave Valley and 552 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 213 cases in Topock, 113 in Dolan Springs, 88 in Meadview and 71 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.8 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 14.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 30,602 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 33,799 cases in the county. The county counts 873 deaths, while the state reports 998. County health officials report that 27,118 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Nov. 3 there were 73 new cases from 1,503 tests for a positivity rate of 5%.

The positivity rate was 18% (105/591) on Wednesday, Oct. 27; 13% (104/830) on Thursday, Oct. 28; 12% (75/634) on Friday, Oct. 29; 23% (88/376) on Sunday, Oct. 31; 29% (75/260) on Monday, Nov. 1 and 9% (49/535) on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 292,588 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, Nov. 4 AZDHS was reporting 3,552 new cases from 44,392 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 1,179,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 21,290 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 46 million confirmed cases and 750,578 deaths the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5 million deaths from more than 248 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.