HSFB: Lee Williams hosts Flagstaff in final home game of season

Lee Williams will host Flagstaff in their final high school football home game of the season on Friday, Nov. 5. Vols senior quarterback Devean Santos is shown. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 4, 2021 11:57 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team will be looking to keep its playoff hopes alive when it hosts Flagstaff at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

The Volunteers, under head coach Patrick O’Boyle, are ranked 18th in the state in Class 4A with a 5-3 overall record. The top 16 teams make the Arizona high school football playoffs.

Flagstaff is ranked No. 24 in 4A and is 4-4 overall, so the Vols will need some help even if they win on Friday.

They’re catching the Eagles at a good time. Flagstaff has lost four-straight games, scoring just 25 points combined in those contests.

Lee Williams has won two straight on the road – 3-0 over Bradshaw Mountain and 49-31 over Mingus Union – and three of its past four games.

With a win on Friday, the Vols would position themselves to earn a playoff spot if they can upend Deer Valley – currently ranked at No. 16 – in their regular-season finale on the road on Friday, Nov. 12.

It will be senior night at Lee Williams on Friday, and Vols’ senior quarterback Devean Santos is coming off a stellar performance in the win over Mingus Union. He rushed for a game-high 122 yards on just 10 carries, and completed 9-of-12 passes for 173 stripes, including a pair of touchdown passes.

Santos has rushed for a team-high 733 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, and has completed 48% of his passes (55/115) for 1,071 yards and 10 scores.

His favorite target has been junior Troy Edwards, who has snagged 20 passes for 393 yards and five TDs.

Senior running back Jimmy Berry has added 522 yards on the ground to the Lee Williams attack.

On defense, junior Brayden Petersen leads the Vols with 79 tackles, including 65 solos and three quarterback sacks.

In the secondary, sophomore Devin White has three of Lee Williams’ seven interceptions, while freshman Thomas Doxtader has recovered three fumbles to go with 33 tackles.

Kingman and Kingman Academy of Learning high schools finished their seasons out of the playoff hunt. Kingman was 3-7 overall, while Academy finished with a 2-8 record.

