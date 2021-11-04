Kingman Miner Nov. 5 Adoption Spotlight: Asia

Get to know Adrian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/adrian-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Angel and Juan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/angel-and-juan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Asia at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/asia and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/brian-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Cristos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/cristos and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Craig at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/craig and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Daniel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daniel-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Danny at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/danny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Daymiun at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/daymiun-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Errielee at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/errielee and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Freddy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/frederick and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jarod at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jarod and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jayden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jayden-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jessie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/jessie-v and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Joebert at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/joebert and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Klay at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/klay and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Logen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/logen-f and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Madison at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/madison-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Matthew at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/matthew-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Nelly at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/nelly and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Prince Eli at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/prince-eli and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Roy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/roy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Seth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/seth-1 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Skylar at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/skylar-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Thomas at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/thomas-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Tirahji at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tirahji and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Tocara at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tocara and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Tyris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/tyris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know William at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/william-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Xavier at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/xavier-l and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)