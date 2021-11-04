Lee Williams High School senior Macy Wilson selected as Student Rotarian

KINGMAN – Macy Wilson, a senior at Lee Williams High School in Kingman, was recently selected as the Student Rotarian of the Kingman Rotary Club.

The club wrote in a news release that Wilson was chosen because of her excellence in academics, leadership and community service.

Upon graduation she plans to attend Northern Arizona University and pursue a bachelor’s degree in political science.

“Outside of the classroom, Wilson dedicates free time to her school,” the club continued. “She has been active in varsity tennis, lawyers club, link leaders and student council.”

Her “strong dedication” to academics has earned her several awards including the top score award in DC/AS English 3 and DC Philosophy/Ethics, outstanding achievement in DC Trigonometry and DC/AS History, and the Mohave Community College Dean’s List 2020-21.

During her presentation to the Rotary club, Wilson discussed the importance of environmental sustainability and how each person can make a big impact on the environment.