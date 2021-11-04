OFFERS
Thu, Nov. 04
Opioid program coming to Mohave County

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a consent agenda on Monday, Nov. 1 that included items such as bulletproof vests for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and an agreement to support prevention of and treatment for substance-abuse disorders. The county administration building in Kingman is pictured. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 4, 2021 2:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – An effort to support the prevention of and treatment for substance-abuse disorders, bulletproof vests for the sheriff’s office and more were all approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Nov. 1.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding between the Mohave County Department of Public Health and WestCare Arizona I, Inc. to support the prevention of and treatment for substance-abuse disorders, including opioid use disorder, through a Health Resources and Service Administration Rural Communities Opioid Response Program grant.

Supervisors also accepted a $5,168 grant for bulletproof vests for the sheriff’s office.

MCSO also received approval from the board to use $100,000 from the Arizona State Treasurer to cover costs associated with the implementation of a communication-sharing platform for public safety and school safety in the county.

A public hearing was held on a requested rezone of an area approximately 40 acres in size south of Tertiary Drive and east of Estrella Road in Golden Valley.

The property had been zoned as agricultural residential, with the board’s action now making it a commercial recreation zone to allow for a campsite set to include a goat dairy as well as a greenhouse.

The board additionally approved the installation of stop signs at the western and eastern approaches of Brooks Boulevard at the intersection with Painted Rock Drive in Valle Vista.

Also approved was a funding agreement with Community Pride Advocates for the use of $650,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Gary Keith Memorial Park in Supervisor Hildy Angius’ District 2.

The park is located at 2345-2361 Mohave Valley Highway in Bullhead City.

