OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Nov. 5, 2021

Originally Published: November 4, 2021 5 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

World Champion: Kingman cowgirl wins barrel race at Indian National Finals Rodeo – This was a wonderful story. Congratulations to Ms. Crook and her ride. It is indeed a very long and difficult journey.

World Champion: Kingman cowgirl wins barrel race at Indian National Finals Rodeo – Congratulations and hooray! Well done!

Unit 10 hunters wonder where the elk have gone – If hunters read the Miner they should know where the elk have gone. Seems every week there are photos of big-game hunters grinning proudly and gloating over a dead carcass. Unfortunately, unlike the hunters, the herd is getting thin.

Kingman prepares for 66 Fest – So they’re not holding it downtown where the businesses are? Wow, that make sense.

124 More Mohave County residents contract COVID -19 – If the Miner insists on publishing the cases and deaths regarding COVID-19, it needs to distinguish between those who died from COVID and those with COVID. (Editor’s note: Information about contributing factors is not made available.)

Anti-Halloween rant – So now Halloween is “unholy?” For goodness sake! It’s a holiday for children to enjoy dressing up, based on remembering those who passed on, and that’s “unholy”? How self righteous; try getting a life!

Kingman continues to lead county in new COVID cases – What is the vaccination rate for Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman police and Kingman fire? Are they part of the 60% of Mohave County that is unvaccinated.

Mohave County herd immunity rant – There have been 30,337 cases (and rising), and 83,866 vaccinated for a total of 114,203. Mohave County’s population is 213,000. That is approximately 54% so there is a long way to go to reach herd immunity (70% to 90% depending on reports).

Elderly Kingman woman dies in collision on Airway Avenue – Real shame to hear. Kingman police need to give out tickets for rolling stops and red-light runners.

Why has the Biden administration not yet been impeached?

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State