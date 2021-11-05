OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona QB Murray misses practice again with injured ankle

Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray missed a second straight practice on Thursday, Nov. 4 due to an ankle injury. It is not known if he will be available for the Cards’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 7. (AP file photo)

Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray missed a second straight practice on Thursday, Nov. 4 due to an ankle injury. It is not known if he will be available for the Cards’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 7. (AP file photo)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: November 5, 2021 10:06 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn't practice for a second straight day on Thursday because of an injured ankle, casting doubt on his status for the team's upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Murray hurt his left ankle on the final drive of Arizona's 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday, which was the team's first loss of the season.

“Just taking it one day at a time,” Murray said on Wednesday. "Not really putting anything on it, just like I said, taking it one day at a time and seeing where it goes.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray could play on Sunday even if hasn't practiced up until that point.

Murray has been one of the league's most exciting quarterbacks the past three years partly because of his ability to run. But the 2019 No. 1 overall pick hasn't run as much so far this season and is on pace for about 300 yards rushing after gaining more than 800 yards on the ground last season.

“He’s a pocket passer now,” Kingsbury said. "I think he can handle it well. He’s done a great job from the pocket — great completion percentage, protecting the ball. We feel good about him being able to operate even if he can’t have his full array of weapons.”

Arizona’s backup quarterback is veteran Colt McCoy, who was signed during the offseason. The 35-year-old has started 30 games over his 11-year career, including two last season with the New York Giants.

“He (McCoy) would be great," Kingsbury said. "He approaches it like a starter. He’s here all day, every day. Early, stays late, does all the stuff you want. He’s been a tremendous addition.

"If Kyler wasn’t able to make it, we’d have all the confidence in the world in Colt.”

Murray is one of the leading MVP candidates halfway through the season. The 24-year-old has led the Cardinals to a 7-1 record and has thrown for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing nearly 73% of his passes. He's also run for three touchdowns.

Murray said he doesn't necessarily need to run to make plays, but he does need to be mobile enough to escape trouble.

“If I have to, I have to, but at the same time, there’s a difference between running and protecting yourself,” Murray said. "You can’t just be a sitting duck in the pocket, so we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Murray's injury is one of several for a banged-up Arizona offense. Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) also didn't practice on Thursday and another receiver, A.J. Green, was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State