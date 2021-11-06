COVID kills 2 more Mohave County residents, 135 infected

KINGMAN – Two more Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, and another 135 have been infected, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and noon on Friday, Nov. 5.

Of the new cases, 44 were logged in the Kingman area, which leads the county’s four medical service areas in cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 8,091. Of the new local cases, 14 were recorded in the age groups over 50, which have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county. There were six new cases each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age brackets, and one each age 70-79 and 80-89.

Another 10 local cases were logged in children and teens. There were nine cases ages 11-19, and one age 0-10. There were also 10 cases ages 20-29, and five each ages 30-39 and 40-49.

The Bullhead City service logged the most new cases in the county with 57. There were also 32 new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, one in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined location in the county.

The new deaths included an adult patient age 50-59 from the Lake Havasu City area, and a patient age 80-89 from the Bullhead City service area. It raised the toll in the county, according to local health officials, to 874, while the state was reporting 999 deaths in the county as of Friday.

The number of new cases in the county declined in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, while deaths have remained consistently high, a fact local health officials have attributed in part to the county’s low vaccination rate.

There were 368 new cases and 15 deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending on Wednesday, Nov. 3. That’s down from 532 new cases and 13 deaths logged in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 27. There were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While a nationwide decline in COVID cases has been reported, Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.8% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 59.5% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 73,068 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 240 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 225, Lake Havasu City with 191, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 33. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 8,102 cases in Kingman, 8,069 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,381 in Bullhead City, 2,561 in Fort Mohave, 1,602 in Golden Valley, 1,171 in Mohave Valley and 553 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 217 cases in Topock, 113 in Dolan Springs, 89 in Meadview and 71 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.8 years, while the average patient is 45.3 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 14.3% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 30,602 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 34,017 cases in the county. The county counts 873 deaths, while the state reports 999. County health officials report that 27,180 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Nov. 5 there were 116 new cases from 634 tests for a positivity rate of 18%.

The positivity rate was 12% (75/634) on Friday, Oct. 29; 23% (88/376) on Sunday, Oct. 31; 29% (75/260) on Monday, Nov. 1; 9% (49/535) on Tuesday, Nov. 2; 5% (73/1,503) on Wednesday, Nov. 3; and 14% (102/733) on Thursday Nov. 4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 293,958 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.2% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Nov. 6 AZDHS was reporting 3,592 new cases from 34,841 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 1,186,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 21,408 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 46 million confirmed cases and 754,058 deaths the morning of Saturday, Nov. 6.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting more than 5 million deaths from more than 249 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for persons over age 65, and those who have underlying health conditions or work with the public.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.