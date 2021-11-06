Kingman Regional Medical Center offers booster shots

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 booster shots by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to those who are eligible under guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, the hospital wrote in a news release.

For individuals who have already received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after completion of their initial two-dose series:

Persons age 65 and older.

Persons age 18 and up who live in long-term care settings.

Persons age 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions.

Persons age 18 and up who work or live in high-risk settings.

For individuals who originally received the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least two months after receiving their initial vaccine:

Persons age 18 years and older.

The CDC states that data from small clinical trials show that a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished their initial series six months earlier. A similar clinical trial showed that a Johnson & Johnson Janssen booster shot also increased the immune response in participants who completed their single-dose vaccine at least two months earlier.

“With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against COVID-19, including the delta variant,” KRMC wrote in the release.

KRMC COVID Services is located at 3116 Stockton Hill Road. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine call 928-263-3945.