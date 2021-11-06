OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center offers booster shots

Originally Published: November 6, 2021 6:39 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, November 6, 2021 7:05 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 booster shots by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to those who are eligible under guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control, the hospital wrote in a news release.

For individuals who have already received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after completion of their initial two-dose series:

  • Persons age 65 and older.
  • Persons age 18 and up who live in long-term care settings.
  • Persons age 18 and up who have underlying medical conditions.
  • Persons age 18 and up who work or live in high-risk settings.

For individuals who originally received the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least two months after receiving their initial vaccine:

  • Persons age 18 years and older.

The CDC states that data from small clinical trials show that a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished their initial series six months earlier. A similar clinical trial showed that a Johnson & Johnson Janssen booster shot also increased the immune response in participants who completed their single-dose vaccine at least two months earlier.

“With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against COVID-19, including the delta variant,” KRMC wrote in the release.

KRMC COVID Services is located at 3116 Stockton Hill Road. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine call 928-263-3945.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State