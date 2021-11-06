OFFERS
Kingman Women Making History seeks nominations

The Kingman Women Making History board is seeking nominations for its 2022 awards. Kingman City Council member Jamie Scott Stehly, left, one of last year’s winners, is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 6, 2021 6:29 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, November 6, 2021 7:05 PM

KINGMAN – The Women Making History Executive Board of Kingman is pleased to note the return of Women Making History to the Kingman area.

According to a news release, after no ceremony or awards in 2021, “we are announcing the return of the event for February of 2022.”

The 2022 Kingman Women Making History is slated for Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts. This year’s theme will be: Providing Healing, Promoting Hope. “

As in the past the 38th annual award ceremony will honor outstanding women in the Kingman community.

“Women who have exhibited leadership, professionalism and integrity in many fields are honored,” the organization wrote.

The event is held in conjunction with National Women’s History Month in March which focuses on the rich and inspiring heritage of women’s outstanding contributions to the nation.

In Kingman and the surrounding area nominations are being accepted in the following categories: Arts, Business, Education, Pioneering, Professions, Public Service, Religion/Inspirational, Lifetime Achievement, Volunteerism, Health/Medical Professions, or a category not specified that describes the nominee.

“The scope of this project is to honor those women who have made a sustaining contribution to the Kingman area and who have been permanent residents of the area for at least 10 years,” the group wrote. In the category of Lifetime Achievement 25 years of residency is required .

Nomination forms are at http//kingmanwomenmakinghistory.com or contact the committee by calling Terri at 928-681-3344. ext. 2224. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on January 14.

As in past years Women Making History will help young Kingmen women with scholarships. They must be enrolled at Mohave Community College or the MCC/NAU program.

Scholarship money is raised in various ways including donations before and during the event. To make a scholarship contribution call 928-681-3344 and ask for Terri Chavez. Contact the college for scholarship information.

For more information visit the group’s website.

