Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 07
Lake Havasu man arrested for alleged hit-and-run

Originally Published: November 6, 2021 6:43 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after a police investigation into an alleged Saturday hit-and-run that left one pedestrian hospitalized.

Police say the victim remains in critical but stable condition, and 45-year-old Anthony Estrada was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in the accident.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Maverick Drive at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday after emergency dispatchers received reports of a woman who had been struck by a vehicle on the roadway.

The driver allegedly fled the scene before officers’ arrival, leaving behind only spots of paint and fragments of a broken headlight.

The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and from there flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. The 59-year-old female victim remained at the hospital as of Thursday night.

Members of the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s crash investigation team investigated, and determined the subject vehicle to be a gray Dodge Dakota. The vehicle was later found on the 100 block of Acoma Boulevard, and seized for additional investigation.

Estrada was arrested Thursday without incident. He is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury.

As of Thursday, Estrada remained in custody Lake Havasu City Jail pending an initial court appearance.

