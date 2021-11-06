Mohave County issues 18 building permits
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 29:
– Mark Rosendahl: Topock; electric to existing garage.
– Elkridge Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.
– Jeffery Holden: Kingman; gas line.
– Jerry Williams: Golden Valley; gas line.
– James Dalton: Kingman; 200 amp power to existing barn.
– Icefishies: Yucca; demo two buildings.
– Ambient Edge: 4995 W. Highway 68 Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton package unit.
– Ambient Edge: 3945 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 3.5 ton split system.
– Ambient: 2825 S. DW Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton split system.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3085 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 12372 S. Yucca, Yucca; demo buildings.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 12366 S. Yucca, Yucca; demo all structures.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo manufactured home.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 7298 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; demo all structures.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: 2895 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; demo manufactured home.
– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo all.
– Jose Hernandez: Dolan Springs; demo manufactured home.
– Clear Circuit Electric: 1732 Willow Drive, Mohave Valley.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 4:
– KC Orr Builders: 2163 Airway Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $778.
– Titan Solar Power: 2205 Lucille Ave., Kingman; $128.
– Executive Development: 3327 Rutherford St., Kingman; $6,141.
– Titan Solar Power: 904 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Blue Marlin Electric: 935 Center St., Kingman; electric; $89.
– Expert Electric: 3770 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; electric; $99.
– Expert Electric: 1722 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $94.
– Select Electric: 1724 Davis Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
– Select Electric: 450 E. Simon Ave., Kingman; electric; $79.
– Blue Marlin Electric: 2236 Davis Ave., Kingman; electric; $74.
– Mike Gates Construction: 3555 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,108.
– Angle Homes: 3355 Palmeras St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.
– Mike Gates Construction: 3556 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,502.
– Mike Gates Construction: 3679 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,108.
– Robin Lackey: 3321 Rio Grande Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,064.
– Angle Homes: 3619 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.
– Angle Homes: 4370 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,195.
– Angle Homes: 3624 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.
– Jessica Rivera: 3580 Burbank St., Kingman; remodel; $38.
– American Steel Carports: 4788 Steinke Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $1,233.
– Bruce Bolinger: 2016 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; storage shed; zero dollars.
– Discount Sign Company: 3795 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing; $391.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 4:
– APEZ Auto Glass and Tinting: 2310 Kingman Ave., Kingman; glass tinting.
– Noah’s Arc Welding; 2419 Kemp Ave., Kingman; fabrication and welding.
– Coffee Kingdom: 3707 Western Ave., Kingman; coffee shop.
– Brendie’s Delivery: 3993 Lindsey Ave., Kingman; delivery service.
– SAC Wireless: 300 Airport Road, Ste. 1, Elgin, Illinois; telecommunications.
– AH_mazing Oils: 800 W. Sundown Road, Kingman; arts and crafts.
– Holbrook Asphalt: 1545 E. Commerce Drive, Kingman; asphalt paving.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: