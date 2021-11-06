OFFERS
Mohave County issues 18 building permits

Mohave County issued 18 building permits in the week ending Friday, Oct. 29. (Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 18 building permits in the week ending Friday, Oct. 29. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 6, 2021 6:52 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 29:

– Mark Rosendahl: Topock; electric to existing garage.

– Elkridge Plumbing: Kingman; gas line repair.

– Jeffery Holden: Kingman; gas line.

– Jerry Williams: Golden Valley; gas line.

– James Dalton: Kingman; 200 amp power to existing barn.

– Icefishies: Yucca; demo two buildings.

– Ambient Edge: 4995 W. Highway 68 Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton package unit.

– Ambient Edge: 3945 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 3.5 ton split system.

– Ambient: 2825 S. DW Ranch Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton split system.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3085 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; demo all structures.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 12372 S. Yucca, Yucca; demo buildings.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 12366 S. Yucca, Yucca; demo all structures.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo manufactured home.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 7298 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; demo all structures.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 2895 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; demo manufactured home.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo all.

– Jose Hernandez: Dolan Springs; demo manufactured home.

– Clear Circuit Electric: 1732 Willow Drive, Mohave Valley.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 4:

– KC Orr Builders: 2163 Airway Ave., Kingman; new commercial building; $778.

– Titan Solar Power: 2205 Lucille Ave., Kingman; $128.

– Executive Development: 3327 Rutherford St., Kingman; $6,141.

– Titan Solar Power: 904 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Blue Marlin Electric: 935 Center St., Kingman; electric; $89.

– Expert Electric: 3770 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; electric; $99.

– Expert Electric: 1722 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $94.

– Select Electric: 1724 Davis Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Select Electric: 450 E. Simon Ave., Kingman; electric; $79.

– Blue Marlin Electric: 2236 Davis Ave., Kingman; electric; $74.

– Mike Gates Construction: 3555 N. Miller St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,108.

– Angle Homes: 3355 Palmeras St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Mike Gates Construction: 3556 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,502.

– Mike Gates Construction: 3679 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,108.

– Robin Lackey: 3321 Rio Grande Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,064.

– Angle Homes: 3619 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 4370 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,195.

– Angle Homes: 3624 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,360.

– Jessica Rivera: 3580 Burbank St., Kingman; remodel; $38.

– American Steel Carports: 4788 Steinke Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $1,233.

– Bruce Bolinger: 2016 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; storage shed; zero dollars.

– Discount Sign Company: 3795 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; free standing; $391.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 4:

– APEZ Auto Glass and Tinting: 2310 Kingman Ave., Kingman; glass tinting.

– Noah’s Arc Welding; 2419 Kemp Ave., Kingman; fabrication and welding.

– Coffee Kingdom: 3707 Western Ave., Kingman; coffee shop.

– Brendie’s Delivery: 3993 Lindsey Ave., Kingman; delivery service.

– SAC Wireless: 300 Airport Road, Ste. 1, Elgin, Illinois; telecommunications.

– AH_mazing Oils: 800 W. Sundown Road, Kingman; arts and crafts.

– Holbrook Asphalt: 1545 E. Commerce Drive, Kingman; asphalt paving.

