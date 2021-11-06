OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Kim Marie Wagner

Kim Marie Wagner

Kim Marie Wagner

Originally Published: November 6, 2021 6:24 p.m.

Kim Marie Wagner, born Sept. 8, 1957, passed from this life Oct. 16, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tim Wagner; their children Shawn Bradbury, Kristi Haydon, Casey Wagner and Breaunna DeMastes; her mother, brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved grandchildren.

Kim was a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ, and an active member and servant at Kingman Christian Church.

She touched and befriended many people along the way and will be deeply missed by her family, church family, friends and those for whom she worked.

Memorial service/celebration of life will be held Nov. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Kingman Christian Church, 2830 E Gordon Drive, Kingman, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State