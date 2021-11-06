Obituary | Kim Marie Wagner

Kim Marie Wagner, born Sept. 8, 1957, passed from this life Oct. 16, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tim Wagner; their children Shawn Bradbury, Kristi Haydon, Casey Wagner and Breaunna DeMastes; her mother, brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved grandchildren.

Kim was a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ, and an active member and servant at Kingman Christian Church.

She touched and befriended many people along the way and will be deeply missed by her family, church family, friends and those for whom she worked.

Memorial service/celebration of life will be held Nov. 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Kingman Christian Church, 2830 E Gordon Drive, Kingman, Arizona.