Obituary | Larry James Deering

Larry James Deering passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, with his loving family by his side after a long history of health problems. He was born March 14, 1967, in Kingman, Arizona, to Billy Mack and Lula (Lou) Deering. He attended Valley of the Sun School in Phoenix, Arizona, the Hozhoni School in Flagstaff, Arizona, and completed his schooling at Kingman High School. He was active at the Little Red School, the ARC Workshop, and was attending New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center at the time of his passing.



Despite his many disabilities, Larry lived an exciting and happy life. He loved traveling, going on cruises, going camping, playing slot machines in Laughlin and family gatherings. He shined in Special Olympics, and most of all, he loved being around people. He always had a big smile, a wink, or a thumbs up for his friends and family.



Larry was preceded in death by his father, Bill Deering, and grandparents, Lowery and Dorotha Deering, and James and Lula Jones.



He is survived by his mother, Lou Deering; sister, Lutricia Kay Deering of Lubbock, Texas; brother, Kerry Wayne Deering (Kimberley) of Kingman, Arizona; niece, Amanda Michelle Deering of Memphis, Tennessee; nephew, Douglas Gaines Deering (Hannah) of Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Texas; uncles, Lowery Deering and Freddie Jones; aunts, Jerry Presley (Don) and Susie Ellis (Keith); and many cousins.



He is also survived by his caregivers, Rodney and Kathie McKeon, and their family, Mike (Marilyn), Rodney, and Randy McKeon (Mary), Michelle Oster (Erwin), Kenneth Richards (Cindy) and Melvin McKeon. Larry’s family thanks the McKeons for the loving and devoted care they provided for Larry over the past 20 years.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Sutton Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Special Olympics in Larry’s memory.