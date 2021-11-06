Rants and Raves | Nov. 7, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mohave County staff to draft vaccine disclaimer – Great! County officials are now going to attack vaccines for kids. Hooray. Let’s keep this killer virus alive. You can yell and lie as locals keep on dying.

Kingman girl wins Indian National Rodeo – Fantastic story! You go girl and with your acknowledgment of God along the way, you have a great future ahead of you. Lee Williams would have been so proud of you. So are we.