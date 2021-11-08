BRIEFS: Arizona State Fair has record turnout, nearly 1.6M visitors

PHOENIX - After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Arizona State Fair has posted a record turnout with nearly 1.6 million visitors.

The 116-year-old event ran from Oct. 1-30 this year at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix.

The previous record of 1.3 million fairgoers was set in 2019.

Fair officials said this year’s event spanned 22 days compared to 18 in 2019 and in previous years.

The 2020 state fair was canceled because of the pandemic. Organizers instead held a series of drive-thru food events featuring some of the fair’s deep-fried foods and other favorite concessionaires.

There were no major concerts at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at this year’s fair due to pandemic-related cancellations by many artists.

Mesa police: 2 dead after car crashes into pole and burns

MESA, Ariz. - Two people have died in a fiery car crash Sunday in Mesa, authorities said.

Police said the crash occurred about 7 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood southeast of the Loop 101.

Witnesses said a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a curb, crashed into a pole and burst into flames.

After crews were able to put out the fire, police said two people were found dead inside the car.

Police said the two bodies haven’t been identified yet.

Man killed when truck crashes into bus stop in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man has been killed after he was hit by a box truck while waiting at a south Phoenix bus stop, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to the crash site around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

They reported that a truck pulling a car dolly drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into the bus stop and struck 64-year-old Javier Saavedra, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the 24-year-old man driving the truck was evaluated for impairment and later arrested.

It's still unclear what led to the crash, according to police who said their investigation was ongoing.

Man found dead in his car along highway in northern Arizona

SEDONA, Ariz. - Yavapai County authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found in his vehicle near Sedona in northern Arizona.

County sheriff's officials said the car was parked along Interstate 17 and the body was discovered around 9 a.m. Saturday.

They said the cause of death was not known.

The name, age and hometown of the man weren’t immediately released.