Kingman Academy ranks 12th in the state and finishes season with a 12-5 overall record

Kingman Academy lost 3-1 to Pima High School in the opening round of the Arizona Class 2A state volleyball playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 6. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Academy lost 3-1 to Pima High School in the opening round of the Arizona Class 2A state volleyball playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 6. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 8, 2021 11:36 a.m.

PIMA – The Kingman Academy High School girls volleyball team fell just short of advancing to the second round of the state Class 2A playoffs, falling 3-1 to Pima High School at Mountain Ridge High School on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Lady Tigers won the second set 25-19 after a narrow 25-22 loss in the first set. Pima took the next two sets 25-21 and 25-15.

No. 5 Pima improved to 23-12 with the win, but bowed out of the title hunt with a 3-2 loss to No. 4 Trivium Prep later in the day.

Kingman Academy, ranked 12th in the state, finished the season with a 12-5 overall record under head coach Annette McCord. They had advanced to the tournament with a 3-0 win over Madison Highland in a play-in game in Kingman on Nov. 2.

