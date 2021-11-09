Letter | Thank you

In August, I attended the Kingman City Council meeting pertaining to the commercial traffic around the Planet Fitness building.

These vehicles – semi-trucks and RVs, etc. – were parking and coming to the Planet Fitness gym at all times of the day and night. These very large vehicles were coming in on Hillcrest Street into the residential neighborhood and making dangerous U-turns in the intersections of Raymond and Hillcrest or Lindsey and Hillcrest.

I would like to thank Mayor Jen Miles and the City Council members – Keith Walker, SueAnn Mello, Deana Nelson, Cherish Sammeli, Jamie Scott Stehly – and Chief of Police Rusty Cooper and City Attorney, Carl Cooper for their action on this matter.

The “No Parking Anytime” signs are working and our neighborhood is much safer at this time because of their action with this matter. Again, I want to say thank you.

Mitch Thofson

Kingman