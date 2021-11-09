OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Thank you

Originally Published: November 9, 2021 6:07 p.m.

In August, I attended the Kingman City Council meeting pertaining to the commercial traffic around the Planet Fitness building.

These vehicles – semi-trucks and RVs, etc. – were parking and coming to the Planet Fitness gym at all times of the day and night. These very large vehicles were coming in on Hillcrest Street into the residential neighborhood and making dangerous U-turns in the intersections of Raymond and Hillcrest or Lindsey and Hillcrest.

I would like to thank Mayor Jen Miles and the City Council members – Keith Walker, SueAnn Mello, Deana Nelson, Cherish Sammeli, Jamie Scott Stehly – and Chief of Police Rusty Cooper and City Attorney, Carl Cooper for their action on this matter.

The “No Parking Anytime” signs are working and our neighborhood is much safer at this time because of their action with this matter. Again, I want to say thank you.

Mitch Thofson

Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State