Miner Editorial | Fly your flag

People often forget what it took to allow us to live the way we do. For some, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – is just another day on the calendar.

Not so in Kingman, where U.S. military veterans are venerable and revered, honored for their role in keeping us free.

We have a special veterans court that renders help instead of punishment for men and women who have honorably served their country. We have a veterans housing complex that not only puts a roof over the heads of homeless veterans, but restores their well-earned dignity. And now, thanks to the local Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and the state Department of Housing, struggling veterans will have a temporary housing complex and all sorts of assistance in getting their house in order – a hand up, but not a hand out, officials say.

And while it pales in comparison to the help provided by housing and other assistance programs, every Veterans’ Day we also stage a big parade honoring and featuring those who have served.

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, the parade had to be canceled, but the Kingman Marine Corps League Detachment No. 887 saved the day. With help from the Kingman Young Marines and the Mojave Military Vehicle Preservation group, they held an observance at Veterans Memorial Park, then gave attendees the opportunity to ride in preserved military vehicles provided by the preservation group.

This year, the real parade will make a triumphant return. And organizers are expecting the biggest parade to date. “Last night, I just scheduled in my 40th entry, which is the largest parade we’ve ever had,” parade chair Joni Millin told the Miner this week. “We’ve got a lot of new entries this year, which is spectacular.”

So, we’ll fly our flags, hold the big parade on Saturday, and pause for a moment on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when the Armistice ending World War I took effect in 1918, ending what was called the “war to end all wars,” and paving the way for what we know today as Veterans Day.

Do your part. Fly your flag.