Obituary | Don P. Packard

Don P. Packard went to his heavenly home on Oct. 22, 2021, born in Payson, Arizona Sept. 10, 1930. A long-time resident of Kingman, Arizona, Don is a veteran of the Korean Conflict, he joined the Operating Engineers Local #428 in March of 1960 and was also a Life member of the DAV.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Betty L. Packard; daughter Donna Smitch; two sons Thomas Packard (Vanessa) and Bruce Packard; two grandchildren Sandra Blake (Aaron) and Justin Smitch (Cathy); two great-grandchildren Tylor Blake (Jennifer) and Kyle Blake (Ellery); and three great-great-granddaughters Hailee Blake, Emily Blake and Ezmah Blake.

Service will be held at the National Cemetery on Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m.