OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lake Havasu City man alleged to have assaulted sheriff’s deputy

Paul Edge (MCSO photo)

Paul Edge (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: November 10, 2021 10:16 a.m.

KINGMAN – Paul Edge, 56, of Lake Havasu City, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 20 after allegedly assaulting a deputy.

MCSO wrote in a news release that just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Mescalero Drive in reference to a disturbance. The reporting party advised that his neighbor, later identified as Edge, had kicked a hole in his fence and was yelling.

Deputies arrive don scene and made contact with the reporting party and observed the damaged fence. As deputies approached Edge’s residence, they could reportedly hear yelling inside the house. Edge was “extremely agitated and confrontational with the deputy,” upon opening his door, according to MCSO.

The deputy attempted to place his hand on Edge’s chest to create distance between them, at which time Edge is alleged to have smacked the deputy’s hand away while moving toward the deputy with his fists clenched.

This continued for several minutes, the sheriff’s office reported, with the deputy continuing to identify himself and telling Edge to calm down. Edge continued to smack the deputy’s hands away and move toward him in a confrontational manner, according to law enforcement.

Edge is then alleged to have shoved the deputy with both hands, almost knocking the deputy to the ground. The deputy then deployed his Taser, which brought Edge to the ground. Edge is also alleged to have kicked at the deputy while he was being detained, while also trying to stand up. A second Taser was deployed and Edge was placed in restraints.

Edge was transported to the Mohave County jail on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest with physical force, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State