Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 10
Lawrence powers Arizona State past Portland 76-60 in opener

Arizona State won its NCAA mens basketball season opener over Portland 76-60 on Tuesday, Nov. 10. (Photo by Katie MacCrory/Arizona State Athletics Department)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 10, 2021 9:59 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures — adding 10 rebounds — to spark Arizona State to a 76-60 victory over Portland and new head coach Shantay Legans in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Lawrence buried 7 of 11 shots from the floor and added three steals for the Sun Devils. Alonzo Gaffney finished with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Marcus Bagley scored 12. Reserve DJ Horne hit three 3-points and scored 11, while Luther Muhammad pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. Marreon Jackson, a graduate transfer from the University of Toledo, was held to two points on 1-of-7 shooting in his debut for ASU.

Chris Austin topped the Pilots with 22 points. Mike Meadows added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Moses Wood scored 12.

Legans, who was lured away from Eastern Washington University in March after leading the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament where they nearly upset Kansas in the first round, boasts one of the youngest coaching staffs in the country with all three assistant coaches age 33 or younger. The Pilots returned just three players from last season, while adding seven transfers and seven true freshmen.

