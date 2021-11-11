OFFERS
BLM prescribed burning planned in the Hualapai Mountains

Prescribed burns are planned through March to help reduce the fuel load, and thus the chance of catastrophic wildfires, in Hualapai Mountains, according to the federal Bureau of Land Management. (Miner file photo)

Prescribed burns are planned through March to help reduce the fuel load, and thus the chance of catastrophic wildfires, in Hualapai Mountains, according to the federal Bureau of Land Management. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 11, 2021 5:28 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, November 11, 2021 5:50 PM

KINGMAN – Fire personnel from the Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District, in cooperation with multiple local agencies, will be conducting prescribed burns in the Hualapai Mountains between November and March.

The federal Bureau of Land Management wrote in a news release that it – in cooperation with the Pine Lake Fire District, Mohave County Parks Department and Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management – will conduct prescribed burning near the community of Pine Lake in Hualapai Mountain Park, as well as at the Getz Peak and Potato Patch communication sites, and BLM’s Wild Cow Springs Campground, as weather and fuel conditions allow.

“Burning may occur multiple times during this period to eliminate piles of vegetation accumulated during thinning treatments in and around Hualapai Mountain Park, nearby communication sites and Wild Cow Springs Campground,” the bureau wrote. “The removal of overgrown vegetation helps reduce the threat and spread of wildfires.”

To ensure the safety of residents and visitors, BLM fire management personnel will ignite the piles when weather conditions are conducive to burning. Impacts from smoke will be monitored and are expected to be minimal. Access to the burned areas may be temporarily restricted to provide for public safety.

