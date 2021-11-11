COVID cases spike in Mohave County

KINGMAN – New cases of COVID-19 surged in Mohave County in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Nov. 10, but deaths declined, according to a new report by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

There were 549 new cases and eight deaths in the past week. That’s the most new cases in any single week since the one ending Sept. 29, and the fewest deaths in any single week since the week ending July 21. Spikes in cases are usually followed by an increase in deaths in about two weeks.

In the most-recent report, which covered the two-day span between noon on Monday, Nov. 8 and noon on Wednesday, county health officials revealed 194 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but just one death. The newly deceased is a patient in the 80-89 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City medical service area.

The Kingman area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 108, including 41 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 18 new local cases ages 50-59, nine each ages 60-69 and 70-79, and five ages 80-89.

Another 28 cases were recorded in children and teens, including 15 ages 11-19 and 13 ages 0-10. There were also 16 new cases ages 40-49, 12 ages 20-29 and 11 ages 30-39.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 60 new cases logged in the Bullhead City service area, 25 in the Lake Havasu City area and one in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases in the county has been rising and falling in recent weeks, while deaths, until this past week, had remained consistently high.

There were 368 new cases and 15 deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending on Wednesday, Nov. 3. That was down from 532 new cases and 13 deaths recorded in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 27. There were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While a nationwide decline in COVID cases has been reported, Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 59.9% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 73,533 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 241 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 226, Lake Havasu City with 192, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 32.

The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 8,323 cases in Kingman, 8,168 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,464 in Bullhead City, 2,584 in Fort Mohave, 1,641 in Golden Valley, 1,179 in Mohave Valley and 555 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 220 cases in Topock, 135 in Dolan Springs, 90 in Meadview and 71 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.7 years, while the average patient is 45.2 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 14.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 31,200 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 34,463 cases in the county. The county counts 878 deaths, while the state reports 1,004. County health officials report that 27,290 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Nov. 10 there were 125 new cases from 1,144 tests for a positivity rate of 11%.

The positivity rate was 5% (73/1,503) on Wednesday, Nov. 3; 14% (102/733) on Thursday, Nov. 4; 18% (116/634) on Friday, Nov. 5; 4% (15/376) on Sunday, Nov. 7; 37% (153/416) on Monday, Nov. 8 and 14% (77/557) on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 297,254 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Nov. 11 AZDHS was reporting 3,624 new cases from 40,694 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. More than 1,202,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 21,549 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 46,7 million confirmed cases and 759,065 deaths the morning of Thursday, Nov. 11. Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5.1 million deaths from more than 251 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for persons over age 65, and those who have underlying health conditions or work with the public.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.