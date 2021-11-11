Kingman employees graduate from leadership program

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman congratulated three team members for graduating from the Arizona Public Works Association (APWA) Public Works Institute.

The institute is an educational/training program offered by APWA through individual chapters concentrating on management and leadership professional development. The three are the ideal audience that fits with the “current first-line supervisors and up” and “those aspiring to become leaders within the profession.”

“This exemplifies the culture that the City of Kingman Team is trying to promote, by supporting continued education within our ranks,” City Manager Ron Foggin said in a new release.. “I support our people attending training to learn new things and help our city provide more efficient services to our residents and community.”

Participants receive a certificate from the National Public Works Association. The main skills of study are supervisory techniques, basic management, communication and leadership.