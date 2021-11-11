OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman employees graduate from leadership program

A trio of Kingman employees have graduated from a leadership program. From left are Ed Tapia, solid waste superintendent; Donna Alderson, administrative assistant II; and Nancy Sipe. water quality program manager. (Courtesy photo)

A trio of Kingman employees have graduated from a leadership program. From left are Ed Tapia, solid waste superintendent; Donna Alderson, administrative assistant II; and Nancy Sipe. water quality program manager. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 11, 2021 5:26 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, November 11, 2021 5:50 PM

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman congratulated three team members for graduating from the Arizona Public Works Association (APWA) Public Works Institute.

The institute is an educational/training program offered by APWA through individual chapters concentrating on management and leadership professional development. The three are the ideal audience that fits with the “current first-line supervisors and up” and “those aspiring to become leaders within the profession.”

“This exemplifies the culture that the City of Kingman Team is trying to promote, by supporting continued education within our ranks,” City Manager Ron Foggin said in a new release.. “I support our people attending training to learn new things and help our city provide more efficient services to our residents and community.”

Participants receive a certificate from the National Public Works Association. The main skills of study are supervisory techniques, basic management, communication and leadership.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State