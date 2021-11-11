OFFERS
Letter | America’s embarrassing moment

Originally Published: November 11, 2021 5:46 p.m.

Early in the pandemic, health authorities pointedly told Americans: “Don’t wear masks.” Some even said: “Masks won’t help.”

The unstated reason why? Federal and state governments, corporate America and the public health system were not prepared. No one had made and stored enough masks for an pandemic. The few available masks were needed for health care workers and other front-line defenders.

The authorities were concealing the truth, using a tactic called dissembling – neglecting to mention an important detail.

In covering their large behinds, and in treating the American electorate like children who are not capable of understanding grown-up people talk, the nation’s elders sowed the seeds of the mask resistance that later took such a heavy death toll on the country.

This incident in our national history teaches us two things. First, our leaders and leading institutions are more concerned about their careers and their bank accounts than about the safety and health of Americans. If they were not, they would not feel the need to cover-up their mischief.

Second, we need to promote public-spirited people to leadership positions in industry and government rather than private-spirited ones.

Can America rise to the task?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

