Rants and Raves | Nov. 12, 2021

And Lake should know – she uses disinformation, baseless accusations and conspiracy theories, (including blaming education for what?) along with the best propagandists! Every autocrat since the beginning of time has attacked education and factual news!

Lake says schools and media brainwash Arizonans – “The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant.” (Maximilien Robespierre) Can someone share these words of wisdom with candidate for governor Kari Lake?

Lake says schools and media brainwash Arizonans – Kari Lake believes she is an expert in many areas, including politics, diseases and education. She believes she can make decisions for the rest of us whom she believes must be incapable. Come on people, think for yourselves!

Gosar under fire for anime post – U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) has crossed serious lines by being involved in an attempt to overturn the election, aligning himself with lawlessness and sedition, and this reprehensible, unhinged display of disrespect and a call to violence. He should step down.

Gosar under fire for anime post – Gosar must be expelled. He must also be questioned about his role in the insurrection. His family has warned us about him for years.

Paul Zaenger column rant – Fear. Fear drives us to do awful things. Fear leads to hatred. America during World War II feared the Japanese for what they might do. Fear drove them to hatred and prejudice. They failed to see the people beyond their race.