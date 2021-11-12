OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Moorman's bomb for UC Riverside sinks Arizona St. at horn

Arizona State fell to visiting UC Riverside 66-65 on a last-second shot on Thursday, Nov. 11 in an NCAA men's basketball game played in Tempe. (Arizona State Athletics Department photo)

Arizona State fell to visiting UC Riverside 66-65 on a last-second shot on Thursday, Nov. 11 in an NCAA men's basketball game played in Tempe. (Arizona State Athletics Department photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 12, 2021 11:14 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - J.P. Moorman II made a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer and UC Riverside stunned Arizona State 66-65 on Thursday night.

A transfer from Temple, Moorman caught the inbound pass on the left side of the court, turned, heaved it 70 feet and hit nothing but net in front of a silent ASU home crowd. His toss followed Luther Muhammad's layup with two seconds left that gave Arizona State a 65-63 lead.

Flynn Cameron scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for the Highlanders (1-1). Moorman scored 14 with 11 rebounds and Zyon Pullin scored 10 with eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Highlanders' largest lead was six points in the first half while Arizona State (1-1) posted a series of five-point margins after halftime.

Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, Marcus Bagley scored 18 and Muhammad 11 for Arizona State.

UC Riverside moved its record to 1-6 all-time against Arizona State.

Washington 73, Northern Arizona 62

SEATTLE - Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Washington held off Northern Arizona from the free throw line to post a 73-62 win on Thursday night.

Washington (1-1) led by two at intermission, but the Lumberjacks grabbed the lead on Keith Haymon's three-point play to start the second half.

Nate Roberts hit the first of two free throws with 12:16 left to put the Huskies in front for good, 49-48 and the team converted 15 of 18 down the stretch from the line.

Jamal Bey finished with 15 points, Terrell Brown Jr. added 11 and Daejon Davis contributed 10.

Ezekiel Richards scored 12 points and blocked five shots off the bench to lead Northern Arizona (0-2), Jalen Cone had 11 and Mason Stark 10. Carson Towt grabbed 13 rebounds and dished four assists.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State