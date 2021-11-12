Moorman's bomb for UC Riverside sinks Arizona St. at horn

TEMPE, Ariz. - J.P. Moorman II made a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer and UC Riverside stunned Arizona State 66-65 on Thursday night.

A transfer from Temple, Moorman caught the inbound pass on the left side of the court, turned, heaved it 70 feet and hit nothing but net in front of a silent ASU home crowd. His toss followed Luther Muhammad's layup with two seconds left that gave Arizona State a 65-63 lead.

Flynn Cameron scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for the Highlanders (1-1). Moorman scored 14 with 11 rebounds and Zyon Pullin scored 10 with eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Highlanders' largest lead was six points in the first half while Arizona State (1-1) posted a series of five-point margins after halftime.

Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, Marcus Bagley scored 18 and Muhammad 11 for Arizona State.

UC Riverside moved its record to 1-6 all-time against Arizona State.

Washington 73, Northern Arizona 62

SEATTLE - Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Washington held off Northern Arizona from the free throw line to post a 73-62 win on Thursday night.

Washington (1-1) led by two at intermission, but the Lumberjacks grabbed the lead on Keith Haymon's three-point play to start the second half.

Nate Roberts hit the first of two free throws with 12:16 left to put the Huskies in front for good, 49-48 and the team converted 15 of 18 down the stretch from the line.

Jamal Bey finished with 15 points, Terrell Brown Jr. added 11 and Daejon Davis contributed 10.

Ezekiel Richards scored 12 points and blocked five shots off the bench to lead Northern Arizona (0-2), Jalen Cone had 11 and Mason Stark 10. Carson Towt grabbed 13 rebounds and dished four assists.