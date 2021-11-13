2 more Kingman-area residents die from COVID-19, 76 infected

KINGMAN – Two more Kingman-area residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, as well as 76 new local cases, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Friday, Nov. 12. Countywide, three deaths and 157 new cases were reported. The report covered the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and noon on Friday.

The newly deceased from the Kingman area were both adult patients in the 70-79 age range. A patient age 70-79 also perished in the Lake Havasu City service area.

The 76 new cases reported in Kingman were the most among the county’s four medical service areas. Of those cases, 21 involved residents in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the virus-related deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 15 new local cases ages 50-59, four ages 60-69, and one each ages 70-79 and 80-89.

Another 14 local cases involved teens and children, including nine ages 0-10 and five ages 11-19. There were also 14 cases ages 40-49, 16 ages 20-29 and 11 ages 30-39.

Elsewhere in the county, 41 new cases were confirmed in the Bullhead City service area, while 38 were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area. There was one new cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined location in the county.

The number of new cases in the county has been rising and falling in recent weeks, while deaths remain high.

There were 549 new cases and eight deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10. That was the most new cases in any single week since the one ending Sept. 29, and the fewest deaths in any single week since the week ending July 21. Spikes in cases are usually followed by an increase in deaths in about two weeks.

There were 368 new cases and 15 deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending on Wednesday, Nov. 3. That was down from 532 new cases and 13 deaths recorded in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 27. There were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While a nationwide decline in COVID cases has been reported, Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41.1% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 60% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 73,742 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 241 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 227, Lake Havasu City with 193, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 32.

The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 8,429 cases in Kingman, 8,207 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,491 in Bullhead City, 2,594 in Fort Mohave, 1,646 in Golden Valley, 1,183 in Mohave Valley and 556 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 220 cases in Topock, 140 in Dolan Springs, 91 in Meadview and 72 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.7 years, while the average patient is 45.2 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 14.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 31,404 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 34,676 cases in the county. The county counts 881 deaths, while the state reports 1,008. County health officials report that 27,393 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Nov. 12 there were 202 new cases from 661 tests for a positivity rate of 31%.

The positivity rate was 18% (116/634) on Friday, Nov. 5; 4% (15/376) on Sunday, Nov. 7; 37% (153/416) on Monday, Nov. 8; 14% (77/557) on Tuesday, Nov. 9; and 11% (125/1,144) on Wednesday, Nov. 10

Since the beginning of the pandemic 298,691 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Nov. 13 AZDHS was reporting 3,985 new cases from 32,717 tests for a positivity rate of 12%. More than 1,211,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 21,651 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 47 million confirmed cases and 762,681 deaths the morning of Saturday, Nov. 13.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5.1 million deaths from more than 252 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for persons over age 65, and those who have underlying health conditions or work with the public.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.