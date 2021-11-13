OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center is vaccinating ages 5-11

Kingman Regional Medical Center will be vaccinating children ages 5-11 with the Pfizer vaccine at KRMC COVID Services at 3116 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. Children will receive two doses no less than 21 days apart. For an appointment, call 928-263-3945. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 13, 2021 6:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center will expand availability of COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 according to CDC guidelines, the health-care system reported in a news release.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech for vaccinating children in this age group against COVID-19.

The vaccine involves two shots given no less than 21 days apart. Children under age 12 receive a lower dose than those ages 12 and older.

Parents can call 928- 263-3945 to schedule an appointment for their children. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child to the appointment and bring identification for the parent/legal guardian; and identification to verify the child’s age, such as a birth certificate or a passport.

KRMC COVID Services can only accommodate the child or children to be vaccinated and one parent/guardian at the appointment. The facility is located at 3116 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

