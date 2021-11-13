Kingman Regional Medical Center is vaccinating ages 5-11

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center will expand availability of COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5-11 according to CDC guidelines, the health-care system reported in a news release.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech for vaccinating children in this age group against COVID-19.

The vaccine involves two shots given no less than 21 days apart. Children under age 12 receive a lower dose than those ages 12 and older.



Parents can call 928- 263-3945 to schedule an appointment for their children. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child to the appointment and bring identification for the parent/legal guardian; and identification to verify the child’s age, such as a birth certificate or a passport.

KRMC COVID Services can only accommodate the child or children to be vaccinated and one parent/guardian at the appointment. The facility is located at 3116 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.