Mohave Community College distributes more than $1M in CARES Act funding to students

Mohave Community College recently gave students $1.34 million in federal funding to assist with tuition. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 13, 2021 6:39 p.m.

KINGMAN - Mohave Community College has given students more than $1 million in federal COVID-relief CARES Act funding for the fall semester.

The college wrote in a news release that it has distributed $300 and $500 payments to 3,642 students who met eligibility guidelines set by the federal government and were enrolled in fall semester, for a total of $1.34 million.

Most eligible students received $300, while Career and Technical Education, and Allied Health students, received $500. CTE and Allied Health students received more because their out of pocket college expenses are higher due to program fees.

The CARES Act is federal legislation that provides a variety of financial support to individuals and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The act includes a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that provides more than $14 billion in emergency funding to higher education in America. Of those funds, more than $6 billion must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.

