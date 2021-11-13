Mohave Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts 30 new members

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College chapter of Alpha Chi Omega of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society recently hosted its induction ceremony for new members virtually for fall 2021.

According to an MCC news release, PTK’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service and development.

The 30 new PTK members inducted are Caryn Bargerhuff, Thomas Barton, Brittany Bean, Santana Brissette, Amberlynn Chang, Lexie Colombo, Arlene Craig, Michael Fleming, Janette Gamber, Tammy Gibbs, Sean Golez, Henry Gonzalez, Amie Hanenberger, Madysen Heckmann, Brandy Klemer, Rebecca Ligori, MaryEllen Meadows, Kellie Mizell, CJ Nelson, Mercedes Nielsen, Dawn Palfreyman, Samantha Parsons, Courtney Phillips, Kyra Pietrass, Macquenzie Powell, Tatum Rader, Hydie Romero, Logan Sealy, Donevan Shumway and Richard Urban.

Students are invited to join PTK if they have achieved a 3.5 GPA and earned 12 credit hours.

MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein told new inductees that they are part of a special group and to celebrate all of the hard work it took to reach this academic achievement.

Dr. Tramaine Rausaw, vice president of Student and Community Engagement and dean of the Kingman Campus, followed with a similar message.

“This is a testament to not only your academic abilities, but your drive, ambition and determination,” Rausaw said.

Michelle Drwal, former chapter vice president of service, was the guest speaker and told new inductees to strive for excellence and to get involved with everything PTK has to offer. Drwal also said it was great to see all of the support for the event.

“It is always great to see friends and family rooting for their loved ones. I hope they continue cheering on these new members both in and out of the classroom as it is vitally important to applaud their accolades,” said John Hansen, PTK chapter adviser.

Advisers are John Hansen, Dr. John Kitts and Dr. Trever Holland. Officers include Stephanie Powell (president), Angel Soriano (vice president of leadership), Mandie Price (vice president of service) and Bonnie Benoit (secretary).