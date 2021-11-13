Mohave County Geology: Augen Gneiss

What is meant by rock texture? It’s the description of the size, shape and arrangement of mineral grains in a rock. So, what does this tell us about a rock?

Recognizing the texture of a rock can tell us many things. For example, how it was formed, how it was affected by geologic processes after it was formed and will it lead to a gold deposit. As you might know, I’m an exploration geologist with a one-track mind and all things geologic revert back to helping me find gold or copper.

Sometimes mineral grains are too small to see with the naked eye so geologists use a 10-power hand lens, that thing worn on a string around geologists’ necks. I’ve had my hand lens since I graduated from the U of A and it’s one of my most sentimental possessions (given to me by my wife).

When looking at rock texture, notice if the mineral grains have sharp edges like crystal faces or are they rounded as if they’ve been tumbled. Minerals grains of igneous rocks – those formed from molten material – will have sharp edges because the minerals grew in a molten/liquid mass and had the opportunity for crystals to grow. If the molten mass cooled slowly, the crystals might grow to a respectable size, up to one-eighth inch or larger- called phaneritic. If the mass cooled quickly, the crystals will be small, not even recognizable with a hand lens. If a molten mass was minding its own business, cooling at depth with mineral crystals growing to a large size and then the mass was pushed closer to the surface where it cooled more rapidly, there could be two different sizes of minerals. This texture is called porphyritic. If a geologist hears this rock term, his ears will perk up. Porphyry copper deposits (PCD) are called this because they’re associated with porphyry rocks. The copper at Mineral Park is associated with a type of rock called quartz monzonite porphyry.

If the mineral grains are rounded, then they were eroded from other rocks, washed down rivers and deposited, forming sedimentary rocks. The grains can be as large as cobbles forming a rock called a conglomerate or as small as powder forming a rock called siltstone. Sand-sized particles are the most common and they form sandstone. If the rock is a chemical precipitate, the grains are so small that the rock looks like a solid mass. A drop of acid will verify that the rock is limestone. Limestone fizzes with a drop of acid.

In the Bullhead City area is a rock called Rapakivi granite. It’s a porphyritic rock that has two sizes of mineral grains. The rock has large – up to 2-inch – feldspar grains in a groundmass of medium grained, one-quarter inch minerals. This rock is very distinctive and beautiful. It’s igneous because the mineral grains have crystal faces and the minerals are not stretched out.

Along some faults in Mohave County, the Rapakivi granite was caught up in tremendous forces that changed the rock. The granite was stretched by the forces that formed the fault and converted the Rapakivi granite to augen gneiss (augen is German for eye). Gneiss (pronounced nice) is a metamorphic rock formed by heat and pressure but the rock didn’t melt. This rock has the remnants of the large feldspar crystals but they’ve been rolled like ball bearings by the forces of the fault/shear movement. The minerals that were the groundmass around the large crystals have been metamorphosed to stretched out biotite and quartz minerals. This phenomenon was first studied by German geologists who thought the rolled feldspar minerals resembled eyes so they called it augen gneiss.

In metamorphic rocks the texture is called schistose when the most common minerals are biotite mica and gneissic when the minerals include feldspar and quartz. In the Cerbat Mountains there are areas with schist and gneiss that were intruded by granite. These rocks can be distinguished by looking at the texture. The granite has a salt and pepper look of equal-sized minerals with sharp crystal faces and the schist looks platety with stretched out biotite mica and bands of quartz and feldspar gneiss.

The texture of the basalt volcanic rock (the red rock) found driving down Andy Devine on El Trovatore hill is very fine-grained and full of holes. The mineral grains are hard to see even with a hand lens because the molten rock cooled very fast. The texture of the rock, as a whole, looks like a lava flow of very large tumbled loafs of bread. The larger “bread loafs” are full of holes. These lava blocks contained gas bubbles. When the rock cooled, the gas bubbles left openings. The term for this texture is vesicular so the rock name is vesicular basalt agglomerate.

I’m still looking for that particular rock or vein texture that will lead me to a huge gold deposit but in the meantime, I’ll keep my augen open.