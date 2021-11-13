Mohave County issues 9 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 5:

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3027 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; relocate gas meter.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3153 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; relocate gas meter.

– Dalston Vandiver: 4430 N. Sundown Drive, Golden Valley; reroof existing home.

– Cavalier Construction Company: Kingman; electric GFI install.

– Realty 4 Him: Kingman; electric 100 amp.

– Thomas Williams: Topock; demo old manufactured home.

– Magdelana Flig: 9520 N. Mountain Mesa Trail, Kingman; new gas line for propane.

– John Keith Hough: Kingman; reroof existing manufactured home.

– Charmayne Keith: 10950 N. Painted Rock Drive, Kingman; demo second home on property.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 10:

– Lankford Cycles: 2510 Marlene Ave., Kingman; motorcycle repair.

– Freaky Flyaway: 1927 Louise Ave., Kingman; graphic design service.

– Brother Mitchell Trucking Company: 3636 N. Miller St., Kingman; transportation.

– C Querry Painting: 2331 Seminole Drive, Kingman; contractor.

– Covert Enterprise: 2112 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; process server.

– Baby K’s Tie Dye Boutique: 3154 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; clothing store.

– Josie’s Massage Therapy: 915 Airway Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; massage.