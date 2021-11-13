Mohave County issues 9 building permits
Updated as of Saturday, November 13, 2021 7:49 PM
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 5:
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3027 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; relocate gas meter.
– Shoreline Plumbing: 3153 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; relocate gas meter.
– Dalston Vandiver: 4430 N. Sundown Drive, Golden Valley; reroof existing home.
– Cavalier Construction Company: Kingman; electric GFI install.
– Realty 4 Him: Kingman; electric 100 amp.
– Thomas Williams: Topock; demo old manufactured home.
– Magdelana Flig: 9520 N. Mountain Mesa Trail, Kingman; new gas line for propane.
– John Keith Hough: Kingman; reroof existing manufactured home.
– Charmayne Keith: 10950 N. Painted Rock Drive, Kingman; demo second home on property.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 10:
– Lankford Cycles: 2510 Marlene Ave., Kingman; motorcycle repair.
– Freaky Flyaway: 1927 Louise Ave., Kingman; graphic design service.
– Brother Mitchell Trucking Company: 3636 N. Miller St., Kingman; transportation.
– C Querry Painting: 2331 Seminole Drive, Kingman; contractor.
– Covert Enterprise: 2112 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; process server.
– Baby K’s Tie Dye Boutique: 3154 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; clothing store.
– Josie’s Massage Therapy: 915 Airway Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; massage.
