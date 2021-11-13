OFFERS
Mohave County issues 9 building permits

The City of Kingman issued seven business licenses in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued seven business licenses in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 13, 2021 7:38 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, November 13, 2021 7:49 PM

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 5:

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3027 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; relocate gas meter.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3153 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; relocate gas meter.

– Dalston Vandiver: 4430 N. Sundown Drive, Golden Valley; reroof existing home.

– Cavalier Construction Company: Kingman; electric GFI install.

– Realty 4 Him: Kingman; electric 100 amp.

– Thomas Williams: Topock; demo old manufactured home.

– Magdelana Flig: 9520 N. Mountain Mesa Trail, Kingman; new gas line for propane.

– John Keith Hough: Kingman; reroof existing manufactured home.

– Charmayne Keith: 10950 N. Painted Rock Drive, Kingman; demo second home on property.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 10:

– Lankford Cycles: 2510 Marlene Ave., Kingman; motorcycle repair.

– Freaky Flyaway: 1927 Louise Ave., Kingman; graphic design service.

– Brother Mitchell Trucking Company: 3636 N. Miller St., Kingman; transportation.

– C Querry Painting: 2331 Seminole Drive, Kingman; contractor.

– Covert Enterprise: 2112 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; process server.

– Baby K’s Tie Dye Boutique: 3154 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; clothing store.

– Josie’s Massage Therapy: 915 Airway Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; massage.

