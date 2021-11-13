OFFERS
Mohave County staff drafts disclaimer for COVID-19 news releases

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on adding a disclaimer to press releases about COVID-19 and vaccines to indicate that the board believes residents should contact their physician about health-related questions and decisions. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 13, 2021 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on whether to include a staff-drafted disclaimer for its news releases on COVID-19 and associated vaccines at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15.

The matter was brought to the board at its Monday, Nov. 1 meeting by Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently given the green light for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11. That information was included in a recent county COVID-19 news release. Angius called vaccinating children against COVID-19 “insanity.”

She then asked if the board would be amenable to the inclusion of a disclaimer on the news releases.

“Something like ‘the following information has not been endorsed nor recommended by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors,’ or personally I would add, ‘anyone with common sense,’” she said.

After the board’s discussion on the matter, which included differing views on the necessity of such a disclaimer, staff went ahead and began drafting the message.

According to the upcoming meeting’s agenda, the disclaimer, if approved by the board, would read: “The following information reflects the CDC, FDA and ADHS recommendations. Mohave County urges you to consult with your medical provider re: specific health related questions and decisions.”

The disclaimer would be placed below the reported COVID-19 cases and deaths, and above the information related to vaccinations.

