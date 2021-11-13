OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 for health insurance marketplace

Open enrollment for the Marketplace, or healthcare.gov, officially began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15, and consumers who enroll by Dec. 15 will have health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service courtesy photo)

Open enrollment for the Marketplace, or healthcare.gov, officially began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15, and consumers who enroll by Dec. 15 will have health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 13, 2021 6:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – Open enrollment for the Marketplace, or healthcare.gov, officially began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15, and consumers who enroll by Dec. 15 will have health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

North Country Healthcare wrote in a news release that many Americans have lost employer health coverage since 2020, and the Health Insurance Marketplace is making health care affordable and accessible for those who are now uninsured. Tax credits are available to “significantly” reduce the monthly cost of insurance for most who apply, North Country wrote. Cost-sharing reductions are also available to many, which help lower the cost of receiving healthcare with a plan from the Marketplace.

“The American Rescue Plan expanded the availability of financial assistance for coverage through the marketplace, making financial assistance available to more consumers and at greater levels,” the release continued. “Partly as a result of the ARP, four out of five consumers will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month.”

Those who apply for coverage on Healthcare.gov will also be screened for affordable and no-cost state coverage like AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program) and KidsCare (Arizona’s Children’s Health Insurance Program). Enrollment for those two programs is open year-round.

North Country HealthCare wrote that it is ready to assist. “North Country HealthCare has certified application counselors on staff to assist consumers in reviewing their options and enrolling in affordable insurance,” it wrote. “For those who are already enrolled in Marketplace insurance, North Country HealthCare’s application counselors can help renew coverage for 2022.”

Enrollment appointments are free and available in-person or over the phone. One need not be a North Country HealthCare patient to receive assistance. Appointments are available in English and Spanish.

North Country HealthCare is located in 12 communities across northern Arizona. Certified application counselors can also assist with AHCCCS, KidsCare and SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) applications. To schedule a free enrollment appointment, go to northcountryhealthcare.org.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State