Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 for health insurance marketplace

KINGMAN – Open enrollment for the Marketplace, or healthcare.gov, officially began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15, and consumers who enroll by Dec. 15 will have health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

North Country Healthcare wrote in a news release that many Americans have lost employer health coverage since 2020, and the Health Insurance Marketplace is making health care affordable and accessible for those who are now uninsured. Tax credits are available to “significantly” reduce the monthly cost of insurance for most who apply, North Country wrote. Cost-sharing reductions are also available to many, which help lower the cost of receiving healthcare with a plan from the Marketplace.

“The American Rescue Plan expanded the availability of financial assistance for coverage through the marketplace, making financial assistance available to more consumers and at greater levels,” the release continued. “Partly as a result of the ARP, four out of five consumers will be able to find health care coverage for $10 or less per month.”

Those who apply for coverage on Healthcare.gov will also be screened for affordable and no-cost state coverage like AHCCCS (Arizona’s Medicaid program) and KidsCare (Arizona’s Children’s Health Insurance Program). Enrollment for those two programs is open year-round.

North Country HealthCare wrote that it is ready to assist. “North Country HealthCare has certified application counselors on staff to assist consumers in reviewing their options and enrolling in affordable insurance,” it wrote. “For those who are already enrolled in Marketplace insurance, North Country HealthCare’s application counselors can help renew coverage for 2022.”

Enrollment appointments are free and available in-person or over the phone. One need not be a North Country HealthCare patient to receive assistance. Appointments are available in English and Spanish.

North Country HealthCare is located in 12 communities across northern Arizona. Certified application counselors can also assist with AHCCCS, KidsCare and SNAP (formerly known as food stamps) applications. To schedule a free enrollment appointment, go to northcountryhealthcare.org.