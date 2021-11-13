Rants and Raves | Nov. 14, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

BLM plans prescribed burning for Hualapais – Why doesn’t Mohave County or the Bureau of Land Management prescribe limitations on free-wheeling, off-road vehicles and their races doing irreparable damage to the ecosystem and our precious recreational mountain experience? Looks like H-E-double toothpicks up there after only a few years of this.

Allen J. Pashano obituary – I worked with Al for many years at Kingman Police Department. He was one of the best. To his family: I am so sorry for this devastating loss. And I am sorry that I missed his funeral. RIP my old friend.

Farewell to the chief: Kingman Fire Chief Jake Rhoades takes top job in Buckeye – Farewell! Thanks for making Kingman a notch on your resume. We knew this was a temporary stop for him. Good luck to Buckeye fire.

Lake says schools and media brainwash Arizonans – Why is the Miner giving coverage to these far-right authoritarian candidates for governor? These people are running on proven lies and trying to instigate violence and domestic terror. Is there not a sane patriotic Republican candidate in this race?

COVID cases spike in Mohave County – We know what we need to do to bring cases and deaths down. We just lack the give-a-care. We also lack leadership. We have the Hildy, Ron and Travis show, obstructing efforts to save lives and misleading the public.

Support UniSource lineman and gasmen who will lose their jobs if they do not get the COVID vaccine by Jan. 4. Local communities such as Kingman, Havasu, Golden Valley, Meadview and many others will suffer from the loss of this experienced work force.

Democrats call for censure of Paul Gosar over violent video – Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar clearly needs to be expelled from Congress after he put out threatening video of him killing a colleague with a sword then implied he’d kill our president. All Arizonans should be embarrassed by this behavior.

Democrats call for censure of Paul Gosar over violent video – Good for Gosar! He’s got my vote.

Democrats call for censure of Paul Gosar over violent video – Gosar is not good for Kingman. We need a strong, moral, decent person representing us.