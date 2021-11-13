Trio of blood drives slated for Kingman area in November

KINGMAN – A trio of blood drives have been scheduled for locations in the Kingman area in November, according to a news release from Vitalant Blood Services.

There is a critical shortage for all blood types, especially type O, the release noted.

“The pandemic continues to affect the blood supply and thousands of blood drives have been canceled. To replenish the blood supply, Vitalant needs to collect at least 1,000 blood donations every week to meet the needs of hospital patients,” the organization wrote.

Donors can sign up at donors.vitalant.org. You must be age 16 or older to donate.

Blood drives are slated for: