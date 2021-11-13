OFFERS
Mon, Nov. 15
Trio of blood drives slated for Kingman area in November

Vitalant Blood Services has scheduled a trio of community blood drives in the Kingman area in November. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: November 13, 2021 7:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – A trio of blood drives have been scheduled for locations in the Kingman area in November, according to a news release from Vitalant Blood Services.

There is a critical shortage for all blood types, especially type O, the release noted.

“The pandemic continues to affect the blood supply and thousands of blood drives have been canceled. To replenish the blood supply, Vitalant needs to collect at least 1,000 blood donations every week to meet the needs of hospital patients,” the organization wrote.

Donors can sign up at donors.vitalant.org. You must be age 16 or older to donate.

Blood drives are slated for:

  • Thursday, Nov. 18 at the VFW meeting room in Golden Valley at 6068 W. Supai Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the dining room at Elks Lodge 468, 900 Gates Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 15 at the Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
