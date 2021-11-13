Veterans fundraiser
Originally Published: November 13, 2021 7:43 p.m.
Mohave Community Federal Credit Union held a drawing to help raise money for the Kingman Cornerstone Mission. The drawing was for an American flag with mount. The members and the credit union combined will be donating $1,165 to the mission to help with homeless veterans. From left are Jami Foster, member service representative/new accounts; Sue Home, drawing winner. and Denise Taylor, manager.
