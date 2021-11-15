OFFERS
Montana defense dominates Northern Arizona 30-3

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 15, 2021 10:38 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Garrett Graves returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown and Justin Ford picked off a pass for the eighth-straight game and the Montana defense smothered Northern Arizona in a 30-3 win on Saturday.

Patrick O'Connell returned a fumble 14 yards as the Grizzly defense held Northern Arizona to 154 yards with four turnovers and five sacks. Robby Hauck had 14 tackles and Jace Lewis 10; eight solo and two sacks.

Montana (8-2, 5-2 Big Sky Conference) won for the first time in Flagstaff in 10 years and now the Grizzlies, ranked ninth in the FCS coaches poll, face a season-ending game with No. 3 Montana State.

Montana had 427 yards of offense with Cam Humphrey throwing for 280 and Xavier Harris rushing for 70.

Northern Arizona (4-6, 3-4) kicked a field goal in the third quarter. Kevin Daniels, who averages more than 100 yards a game, was held to 42 on 16 carries.

