Early treatment therapies: Mohave County Supervisors to receive reports on COVID-19 cures

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who represents the Kingman area, has asked county Public Health Director Denise Burley to begin sharing information on available early treatment therapies for COVID-19 at bi-monthly board meetings.

Lingenfelter said that for whatever reason, Mohave County is lagging behind other Arizona counties in terms of vaccinations.

“For whatever reason the people out there don’t want to get it,” he said. “Some people just don’t want to get this vaccine or they’re hesitant. The reality is if people don’t want it, if our focus is truly on public health, then we need to really pivot I think and talk about approved early treatments.”

The supervisor gave examples of the REGN-COV2 antibody treatment and monoclonal antibody treatments. Lingenfelter said that the county should “educate strongly and robustly on early treatment therapies” as it aims to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

“Please keep in mind Public Health is about prevention, and that is our primary focus; that is where we spend most of our time,” Burley said. “It’s not in treatment options. So while we can provide some information around treatment, we’re going to be referring to those approved by the FDA and everyday steps we would ask people to take like staying healthy, eating healthy, physical activity, staying home when you’re sick; the normal things we would promote on a daily basis.”

Burley also said some of that early treatment information is already on the department’s website.

“We told everybody where the shots were available,” Lingenfelter said. “I think we should do the same with some of these early treatments.”

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 recommended that additional COVID-19 information and data be provided via the department’s website, such as the mortality rate for children who contract the virus. She cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in saying children have a 0.025% chance of dying from COVID-19. Children can still spread COVID-19 to other people even if they only contract mild cases.

“I just don’t think we’re providing the information at this point that we should, because we do know a lot more now than we did at the beginning about a lot of things,” Angius said.

But Lingenfelter said vaccines were not a part of his item.

“In my action item, not once do I use the term vaccine, but you see how vaccines have hijacked this item,” he said. “This item is on early treatment therapies; we don’t hear about it. That’s all I’m asking, is next meeting come to the meeting and be prepared to provide some public information on these things that are being used by our own doctors.”

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 asked if it would now be appropriate for the county to provide information on supplements that bolster immune systems. Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said she is all for getting additional information out to the public, so long as it is verifiable.

“I don’t want to be the author of a conspiracy theory that we find out later is just that,” she said.

“We don’t want to be giving our medical advice; we want to be giving someone with authority’s medical advice,” said Chairman Buster Johnson of District 3.

Lingenfelter said he is looking for “actual treatments by real medical doctors that are saving lives.”

No action was taken, with Lingenfelter saying he will continue to include the item on future meeting agendas.