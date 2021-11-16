OFFERS
Flu season gets off to slow start in Mohave County

The 2021 flu season is off the a slow start in Mohave County, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. (Adobe Image)

BRANDON MESSICK For the Miner
Originally Published: November 16, 2021 5:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Only one case of influenza was reported throughout Mohave County as of the beginning of this month.

It’s a slow start to what has historically been a dangerous season for many Americans, but that doesn’t mean it will stay that way. According to Mohave County Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer, the first case of flu season is often accompanied by additional sporadic case reports over the following weeks, until Thanksgiving and the holiday season, when case numbers rise sharply.

Palmer explained last week that this isn’t always the case, however. Occasionally, peak flu activity in Mohave County can occur in February and March. Case numbers, Palmer said, can shift drastically from year to year. And even though the flu hasn’t been active yet, it could still pose a threat.

“As peak activity and cases vary year to year, it’s difficult to make a speculation on this year’s influenza season pattern,” Palmer said.

This year’s flu season follows a historic low number of cases throughout 2020-21. According to an April report in Scientific American, there were about 700 deaths reported nationwide due to influenza last year. In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated about 22,000 influenza-related deaths. And one year prior, the CDC estimated about 34,000 influenza-related deaths.

The CDC attributed ongoing efforts to prevent spread of the coronavirus – including masking and social distancing efforts – as cause for last year’s historically low flu activity.

But even though flu numbers appear low this month, Palmer says it may not be so easy to say how many more haven’t been reported. Medical providers who offer influenza-related data may do so voluntarily, but data concerning those hospitalized by the flu is unavailable to county health officials.

Flu shots are now available at most pharmacies throughout Mohave County, and residents can find their nearest provider by visiting www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines.

According to Palmer, flu vaccines remain the best way to avoid the flu each year. But other methods include hand-washing, avoiding contact with those who are sick and staying at home when sick. She also recommends that residents avoid touching their eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands, and covering a cough or sneeze when able.

