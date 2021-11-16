Gould tapped to lead Mohave County Board of Supervisors

KINGMAN – Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 will be the new chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 made the motion for Gould to be the chairman of the board for the 2022 calendar year at the board’s Monday, Nov. 15 meeting.

Her motion was seconded by Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1. The motion passed unanimously.

Angius then made a motion for Lingenfelter to be the vice chair for the upcoming calendar year, with that motion seconded by Gould. The motion passed unanimously.

District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson is the current chairman of the board, and Gould the current vice chair.