Kingman Area Regional Transit bus passes available for vets

Kingman Regional Transit is offering free bus passes for veterans. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 5:31 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, November 16, 2021 6:15 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Area Regional Transit day passes for military veterans, through a partnership with the City of Kingman and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, are now available.

The JAVC wrote in a news release that the passes are for “those veterans with financial need.”

To request a pass, call 928-715-1244 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Donations are collected on a monthly basis and will be used to purchase daily bus fares before being delivering to the JAVC for distribution. To donate to the effort, go to https://bit.ly/3Dj1PQ4.

“Thanks to the City of Kingman and to those that donated to the fund,” the council wrote.

