Kingman Area Regional Transit bus passes available for vets
Updated as of Tuesday, November 16, 2021 6:15 PM
KINGMAN – Kingman Area Regional Transit day passes for military veterans, through a partnership with the City of Kingman and the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, are now available.
The JAVC wrote in a news release that the passes are for “those veterans with financial need.”
To request a pass, call 928-715-1244 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Donations are collected on a monthly basis and will be used to purchase daily bus fares before being delivering to the JAVC for distribution. To donate to the effort, go to https://bit.ly/3Dj1PQ4.
“Thanks to the City of Kingman and to those that donated to the fund,” the council wrote.
